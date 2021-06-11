In the throes of SIM-NIN linkage policy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The quest for building a wholesome digitalised identity and economic system for Nigeria received further boost on Thursday 6th, May 2021, when President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja, launched two important telecommunication policies initiated by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy under the leadership of the Minister, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami).

The policies are the Revised National Digital Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration, and the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector.

The National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector benefits Nigerian start-ups by enabling government’s Ministries, Department and Agencies to increase patronage of local digital start-ups.

On other hand, the Revised National Digital Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration allows Major Network Operators (MNOs) to…