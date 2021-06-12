Caitlyn Jenner Accuses Jimmy Kimmel Of Being Transphobic





Caitlyn Jenner has accused Jimmy Kimmel of transphobia after the comedian called her ‘Donald Trump in a wig’ during Thursday’s broadcast of his ABC late-night show. Jenner, who is currently running to become the next Republican governor of California, took to Twitter on Friday slamming the funnyman and noting the relative silence from the LGBTQ […]

