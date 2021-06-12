June 12: Pro-Buhari protesters clash in Abuja over money





Some persons who identified themselves as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari clashed at Unity Fountain, Abuja have clashed over sharing of money. The rally is to show support for Buhari to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day of Nigeria. But, an internal tussle broke out amongst members of the #IStandWithBuhari protest group. Leaders of the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper