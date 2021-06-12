Lamar Odom Knocks Out Aaron Carter In Celebrity Boxing Match | The Guardian Nigeria News

The latest in a string of celebrity boxing matches saw former basketball star Lamar, 41, and former pop star Aaron, 31, trade blows in the ring at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

Fans of 90s pop and love triangles may have been cheering for Aaron, but at 6ft to Lamar’s 6’10, it was no real surprise that the singer went down in the second round according to Metro UK.

Although Aaron got in plenty of blows in the opening round, Lamar’s power was too much for him, and the Lakers champion knocked his opponent to the ground in the second round.

Prior to the match, Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, talked big, saying:

I grew up street fighting, and I’m really looking forward to this match. But my dad always said, “The bigger they are, the harder they fall.” So, Lamar, I’ll see you there, bro.

However, there was no bad blood, as Aaron and Lamar hugged it out after the knockout,…