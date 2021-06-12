Twitter's Jack Dorsey tweets Nigerian flag as country marks Democracy Day





Despite the ongoing face-off between social media giant Twitter and the Nigerian government, the co-founder and CEO of the platform Jack Dorsey tweeted the flag of the country, an apparent reference to the celebration of Democracy Day in the country. The tweet was published at 12 am Nigerian time on Saturday. 🇳🇬 — jack (@jack) […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper