Why twitter, other platforms must register to operate – FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government says its directive that Over the Top (OTT) and social media platforms operating in the country must register and obtain a license to operate is in conformity with the global trend.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this on Friday when he featured on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) programme “Good Morning Nigeria’’ monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

NAN reports that the Federal Government recently suspended operations of Twitter and directed that all OTT and social media platforms operating in the country must register with Corporate Affairs Commission.

The Federal Government said they must also apply for licensing with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

NAN reports that OTT media service is a media service offered directly to viewers via the internet.

The minister said if the platforms were registered and issued with licenses, their operations would be regulated within the terms of their…