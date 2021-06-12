Wijnaldum relieved to seal PSG move in time for start of Euro 2020 | The Guardian Nigeria News

In this handout photograph released by UEFA, Netherlands’ midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum speaks during a press conference at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on June 12, 2021 on the eve of their Group C UEFA EURO 2020 match against Ukraine. (Photo by – / UEFA / AFP)

Georginio Wijnaldum says he opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain instead of Barcelona because the French club were quicker to make their move with the midfielder eager to sort out his future before starting Euro 2020 with the Netherlands.

“Paris Saint-Germain were a bit better at making a decision, a bit quicker, and the project that they have in PSG is really interesting,” Wijnaldum said on Saturday as he explained his decision to sign for PSG under freedom of contract from Liverpool.

The 30-year-old agreed a three-year deal in Paris having at one point appeared set to join Barcelona, where the coach is his former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.

However he indicated that the Catalans were not quick enough…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

