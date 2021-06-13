Discovery for Men set to reinvent societal men in 2021 rally | The Guardian Nigeria News

The ministerial body, Discovery for Men is set to touch and inspire people committed to building with their 2021 rally.

The outreach ministry has seen that society expects much from men but do not do enough to encourage and support this movement. It is with this that they have come up with the theme “The REINVENTED MAN” which is aimed at supporting, encouraging, and inspiring young men who are willing to make a difference in their society.

The president of the ministry, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya says, “We live in a society where much is expected of our men but not much is done to encourage, support, and equip them for success. Therefore, Discovery for Men is committed to building a virile nation by stirring up men into their place of leadership”.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry did their rally online last entitled “Take your stand” which had a lot of speakers and leaders that gave leadership advice and faith stance. The programme brought forth new…