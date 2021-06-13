Steaming pot of prose, poetry, profiles, paintings… | The Guardian Nigeria News

The content page lists 34 items. The cover story is on Fred Khumalo. The following writers feature Ngugi Wa Thiong’o Decoloniality in his Fiction and Zakes Mda, an extract from his upcoming novel Wayfarer’s Hymns. There is also an essay on Njabulo S. Ndebele’s The Cry of Winnie Mandela. There are items, poetry, short stories and essays, in isiXhosa, Kikuyu and Kiswahili.

The two pieces on the matter of the library – ‘an encounter with a library’ and ‘on reading, books & libraries’ – under the general title of “library matters” tells the story of education in South Africa. To one South African he came to a library by chance. To the other South African, ‘I was a library user before I could read.’ There is no prize for guessing who is who.

The sight of a new literary journal is a thing of joy and of sorrow. A thing of joy because it affirms the hope that springs eternally in the human heart. Never mind the many efforts at starting literary journals, which…