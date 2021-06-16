INEC removes polling units from churches, mosques, shrines





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has removed polling units located in churches, mosques, shrines, and other private properties in subsequent Nigerian elections. “After consultation with stakeholders, the Commission has successfully removed 749 Polling Units from inappropriate locations to appropriate public facilities or open spaces in line with our policy to guarantee unencumbered […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper