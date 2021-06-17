National Championships: Okagbare inches closer to Onyali’s record after winning eighth title





Blessing Okagbare is now three wins away from equalling Mary Onyali’s record after racing to her eighth national 100 metres title on Thursday at the 2021 National Championships/Olympic Games trial in Lagos. The 32-year-old Olympics, World and Commonwealth Games medallist stormed to a 10.63 seconds finish to win the women’s 100m title. It was her […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper