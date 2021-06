Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday sent the names of fifteen commissioner designates to the State House of Assembly for confirmation. The names of the nominees were read by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwor, at the plenary on Thursday, June 18, 2021. Those nominated by the governor for appointment as commissioners are; Mr. Charles Aniagwu, […]

The post Okowa appoints 17 new commissioners appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper