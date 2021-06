Rivers United Football Club were thrown into confusion on Tuesday when news broke that their manager, Stanley Eguma, have been abducted by unknown bandits. Also on Monday in Jos, unknown gunmen killed the assistant stadium General Manager at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Isa Garba.

Source: Guardian Newspaper