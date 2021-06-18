Akpabio orders contractors to fix Aleto bridge within 24hrs — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio has ordered contractors working on Kilometer 6+500, Section 3A of the East-West road, to immediately fix the Aleto bridge in Rivers State.

While contractors pleaded on sending engineers to the project site by Friday morning, the minister insisted that inspection must commence immediately in order to make the road passable for stranded commuters who are going through pains.

Stakeholders have raised alarm over imminent collapse of the Aleto Bridge along the East-West road but nothing was done to avert the current crisis

The bridge also links the road to Akwa-Ibom and Cross-River States, in addition to over 200 companies operating in Eleme local Government area, especially the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority,Onne, Nigerian Ports Authority,NPA, Federal Ocean Terminal, FOT and Federal Lighter Terminal,Port Harcourt Refinery, Ndoroma Petrochemical Company among others.

Akpabio, who gave this order in Abuja after an…