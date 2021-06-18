FG appoints ex-S’Eagles skipper, Mikel, Youth Ambassador | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has appointed erstwhile Super Eagles Skipper, Mikel Obi, Youth Ambassador.

The appointment is contained in a statement issued by the Media Office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

It added that the appointment was announced at the NOC Secretariat, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Friday.

The statement described the appointment as another initiative by the minister to inspire young Nigerians to strive for excellence

“It is also geared towards driving a vibrant youth for national development”.

“The Minister of Sports described the former Chelsea legend as a role model whose lasting legacies in football development has continued to have positive impact on youths in the country,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the minister promises to support Mikel’s vision and mission toward sports development in the country.

“He assured the Stoke City midfielder of Federal Government’s unalloyed support,…