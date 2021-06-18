Gyakie Releases “Whine” Visuals Off Her Seed EP





Ghanaian singer/songwriter and musician, Gyakie launches the official music video to ‘Whine’, via RCA UK / Sony Music West Africa. The stunning visuals shot on location in Accra–Ghana, illuminate the reggae-infused bop, taken from her debut EP, ‘Seed’, released via Sony Music West Africa/Flip The Music/RCA UK. Referred to as the Queen of the Gold […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper