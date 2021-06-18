Ibadan youths violent clash claims more casualties | The Guardian Nigeria News

The ongoing violent clash among youths of Inalende, Abebi and Oopo areas of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has claimed more casualties.

Though, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, while confirming the incident, said he has yet to establish the number of casualties, a witness insisted that the casualties increased on Thursday night through Friday morning.

According to the witness, who pleaded anonymity, said the mayhem claimed seven members of the rival gangs as well as four others as at Friday evening.

“I am confirming it that two boys were down on Thursday, while another four were killed overnight, but as at this afternoon the death has increased to 11.

“Police and the officers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are on ground to prevent further clash, but those boys are still threatening to retaliate.

“I wish the police can still deploy more reinforcement to our areas to ensure that no more lives are lost.”

Osifeso, who confirmed…