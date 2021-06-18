Nipsey Hussle, Michael B. Jordan, DJ Khaled Among 2022 Walk of Fame Honourees





Late rap star Nipsey Hussle, actor Michael B. Jordan and DJ Khaled are among the 38 honourees set to have their names included in iconic the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Walk of Fame Class of 2022 includes Hollywood’s biggest names from motion pictures, television, recording, radio, live theatre and sports entertainment. The recipients were […]

