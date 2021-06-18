Pressure on Pornhub grows after 34 women sue | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pornhub has been increasingly under the gun as the adult video site was sued this week by 34 women who say they appeared without consent in footage showing rape, sexual abuse, revenge porn or images of them when they were minors.

“This is a case about rape, not pornography,” the plaintiffs said in the statement of claim, describing the website as “likely the largest non-regulatory repository of child pornography in North America and well beyond.”

Their lawyers accuse MindGeek, the controversial adult entertainment empire that runs Pornhub, of being a “classic criminal enterprise” with a business model based on exploiting non-consensual sexual content.

According to the suit, which was filed in California, MindGeek owns more than 100 pornographic sites, including Pornhub, RedTube, Tube8 and YouPorn, and sees some 3.5 billion visits each month.

“I’m hoping (the lawsuit) will motivate Pornhub, and then also the other companies in…