United States visa lottery posts on social media are fake, says Embassy





United States Embassy in Nigeria on Friday said the visa lottery opportunities being circulated on social media are fake. “The U.S. Mission to Nigeria is aware of websites and messages advertising the U.S. visa lottery,” the US Embassy in Nigeria said. All of these sites are FAKE!” The Embassy said the only accurate information on […]

