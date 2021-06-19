Alex Harvill Dies While Attempting World-Record Motorcycle Jump | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said.

Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. In a statement, he said:

Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones.

Harvill was attempting to jump more than the length of a football field on his motorcycle during a performance at the Moses Lake Air Show when he crashed.

Graphic video taken at the Moses Lake Airshow shows the Ephrata, Washington resident launch off the ramp during a warm up run and come up short, slamming into the side of a large dirt mound.

The crash sent Harvill flying over the handlebars of his Suzuki 450 and flipping dozens of feet forward. It’s not yet clear if he died at the scene or was pronounced dead after first responders took him to the hospital.

The organizer of the…