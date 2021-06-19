Bauchi health agency deploys 180 workers to contain gastroenteritis





The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), says it has deployed 180 workers to stem spread of gastroenteritis in the state. Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Chairman of the agency, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Bauchi. Mohammed said the workers would conduct house-to-house residual spray, chlorination […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper