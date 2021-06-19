Buhari congratulates UN Sec. Guterres, Deputy, Amina Mohammed on second tenure | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres on his re-appointment for a second-term in office, and extension of Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed’s tenure for another five years.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Saturday.

The Nigerian leader congratulated the Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General, who was a former Minister of Environment in Nigeria, for the global recognition and opportunity to serve humanity with their experience.

He expressed the hope that their passion to promote peace, alleviate poverty, improve health and empower more people would gain more speed and results.

According to him, Mohammed’s extension in office will further encourage more women and the girl-child, particularly in Africa and Nigeria, to aspire to new heights…