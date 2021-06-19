NDDC board: IIG’s statement is wrong, vexatious, mischievous and provocative – UPC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Our attention has been drawn to a statement by Mr. Gbubemi Awala and Mr. Alvin Yalaju writing on behalf of “Itsekiri Interest Group (IIG)”. The statement by these persons is to say the least wrong, inaccurate, misleading, vexatious and provocative.

We are aware of the provisions of the NDDC Act on the qualifications of persons for appointment into the Board, for which Chief Bernard Okumagba is fully qualified. Chief Okumagba hails paternally from Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State which is an Oil Producing area and maternally from Udu Local Government Area of Delta State which is also an Oil Producing Area. The attempt by the IIG to mislead the public on the issue of the lineage of Chief Bernard Okumagba is vexatious, mischievous and highly provocative.

We note that President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Chief Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director of the NDDC in October 2019. After that, he was screened by the various agencies of government and…