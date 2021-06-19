Ramos and Sevilla, a complex relationship unlikely to be revived | The Guardian Nigeria News

On the day of his tearful farewell to Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos said Sevilla is “the other club of my heart, the club of my life” while discarding the possibility of returning.

Ramos bid an emotional farewell to Real on Thursday after failing to agree an extension to his contract. It marked the end of 16 years which brought 22 titles and the status of one of the club’s greatest players.

Before the glamour of the Santiago Bernabeu and the prestige of making his debut for Sevilla, Ramos started at his home-town side of Camas, just across the Guadalquivir river, on a pitch where now there is only dirt and wild flowers.

“When he was three or four years old, he was already kicking balls out on the pitch,” says the former Camas club president Juan Luis Angulo, whose cousin, Eloy Angulo, coached Ramos when he was six years old.

Eloy still calls Ramos “my Sergio” and after training him at Camas, he continued to work with the talented youngster…