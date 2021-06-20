Anglican diocese of Amichi wants priests to prioritise shelter | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Diocese of Amichi (Anglican Communion), Anambra State, has banned its priests from buying, owning and driving Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), without building a personal house. The Diocesan Bishop of Amichi, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor disclosed this in his presidential address at the first Session of the fifth Synod of the Diocese at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Ebenato, Nnewi South Local Council of Anambra State. Speaking on the theme of the synod, “Cross-less Christianity a contradiction of the mandatory demand of true discipleship,” Bishop Ikeakor, said clergy housing support scheme, which commenced some years ago was to support priests to start building their retirement houses.

According to the cleric, the scheme was suspended due to paucity of funds and attitude of some clergy who benefited from…