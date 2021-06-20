Barcelona move will give Depay ‘something extra’ – Dutch coach De Boer | The Guardian Nigeria News

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer is hopeful Memphis Depay’s Euro 2020 form will be positively impacted after the confirmation the striker will play for Barcelona next season.

Depay has long been linked with a move to the Camp Nou and on Saturday Barcelona announced the 27-year-old had signed a two-year deal to join on a free transfer from Lyon.

“Maybe the transfer to Barcelona will give him something extra to help him perform at his best,” De Boer told reporters ahead of the Dutch team’s final Euro 2020 Group C game against North Macedonia in Amsterdam on Sunday.

“We need Memphis at his best to go as far as we want in this tournament but we have confidence in him and he is a confident player.”

Depay, who scored 20 goals in Ligue 1 for Lyon in the season just finished, converted a penalty in the Netherlands’ 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday in front of watching Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman.

However he has come in for some criticism from some Dutch fans and media for…