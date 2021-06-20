COVID-19: UAE eases travel restrictions for passengers from Nigeria, S/Africa, India | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities in Dubai has announced a revision in procedures for travellers coming from the Republic of India, South Africa and Nigeria on June 19.

This is contained in a statement issued by the UAE Embassy in Abuja to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the statement, the new rules issued by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai are effective from June 23, the Dubai Media Office said.

Also, that the updates are part of the Committee’s keenness to protect passengers and ease hassles for them without compromising on COVID-19 preventive measures, said the Chairman of the Supreme Committee, Sheikh Mansoor Al-Maktoum.

“The Media Office announcement said the updated travel protocols are part of a normal process of revising and optimising preventive measures based on the…