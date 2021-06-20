I was expecting more, admits Spain coach Luis Enrique after another draw | The Guardian Nigeria News

Luis Enrique admitted he expected more from Spain at Euro 2020 after a 1-1 draw with Poland on Saturday left his team facing a fight to reach the last 16.

Gerard Moreno missed a penalty and Alvaro Morata squandered the rebound as Spain’s scoring woes struck again, with Robert Lewandowski’s header earning Poland a valuable point in Seville.

After starting with a stalemate against Sweden, Spain sit third in Group E and may well now have to beat Slovakia in their final game on Wednesday to avoid an embarrassing early exit.

“I was expecting more,” said Luis Enrique. “I was expecting six points and zero goals conceded. But this is the situation.

“We’re coming into the crunch match now and if we want to progress we need to win. If we win, we’ll go through. If not, we’ll…