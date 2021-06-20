Osun government to allocate 1000 hectares of land to farmers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Osun government says it has set aside 1000 hectares of land for farming to boost food sufficiency and make the state the food basket of the South-West zone.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Adedayo Adewole, made the disclosure while inspecting some of the ploughed lands, located in Ife South Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday.

Adewole said out of the 1000 hectares of land, 400 hectares had been ploughed for the plantation of cocoa, cassava and other agricultural produce.

The commissioner said that the ploughed lands, located in Ife South Local Government Area and Ifon-Osun in Orolu Local Government Area, would be allocated to more than 200 farmers.

He said the government had also cleared more than 23 hectares of land in Ifon-Osun town for tomato plantation, adding that it would be allocated to interested farmers within the axis.

The initiative, according to him, is to rejuvenate the agricultural sector by making it more attractive and…