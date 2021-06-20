Police arrest 20-year-old for alleged murder





Operatives of FCT Police Command have arrested one Danladi Abubakar, 20, for culpable homicide along Kasuwa-Dere, Gwagwalada axis of Abuja. The spokesperson of the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam who made the disclosure noted that acting on credible intelligence, the suspect one Abubakar, was arrested by police detectives from Gwagwalada Division for the gruesome murder of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper