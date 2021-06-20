Troops rescue more abductees of FGC, Kebbi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian troops operating under the aegis of ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’ supported by Nigerian Air Force component have rescued more abductees of the FGC Birnin Yawuri.

One teacher and three students were rescued at Makuku, in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

According to army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing bandits.

“Additional troops have also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action”.

Two teachers and five students were earlier on Friday, June 18, 2021 rescued by the troops in a coordinated firefight with the kidnappers.

The rescue followed an initial encounter with the abductors in the early hours of June 18, 2021, after trailing the kidnappers from Yawuri through Riyao to Sombo community, where the abductors who had split into two groups fled, with one group conveying the abducted children, while the second group…