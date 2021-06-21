3 Benefits Of Doing Yoga — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It is another International Yoga Day; another day for you to consider engaging in Yoga. Yoga is a mind and body practice. Various styles of yoga combine physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation or relaxation.

Almost every gym and fitness center nowadays offers at least one class in yoga, a workout that involves performing a series of flexibility- and strength-building poses.

However, yoga is more than just an exercise. It is also a spiritual discipline with a long history. Yoga originated in India.

The beginnings of the tradition are uncertain, but in the second or third century A.D., an Indian scholar named Patañjal penned the Yoga Sutras, 196 aphorisms that ultimately defined yoga as “the stilling of the changing states of the mind.”

Today, the Yoga Sutras are considered the fundamental text of yoga, though the practice itself certainly predates Patañjal’s treatise.

Below are some benefits that come with…