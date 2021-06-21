Ariana Grande Partners With Vevo For Live Performance Video Of "POV"





Ariana Grande has released a live performance video of her song “pov”. Grande, 27, teamed up with Vevo to bring her fans the “official” live recording of the track from her 2020 album ‘Positions’. Ariana’s “pov” Official Live Performance is rooted in the concept of duality, with the superstar serenading viewers under a single spotlight […]

