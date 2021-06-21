Buhari condoles with family of Fola Alade | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family and friends of Chief Isaac Folayan Alade, 87, whose imprint on the nation’s iconic structures will continue to inspire younger architects from within and outside the country.

Abuja, June 20, 2021 (NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family and friends of Chief Isaac Folayan Alade, 87, whose imprint on the nation’s iconic structures will continue to inspire younger architects from within and outside the country.

The president in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, noted that Alade left behind a legacy of brilliance and diligence.

Buhari joined the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Royal Institute of British Architects and Architects’ Registration Council of the United Kingdom in mourning the first architect to become a Permanent Secretary in Nigeria.

Late Alade also served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman…