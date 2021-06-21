How Nigeria can overcome its challenges, by Afejuku — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A professor of English and Literature at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Anthony Afejuku, at the weekend, said for Nigeria to know where it got it wrong as a nation, it should diligently study the autobiographies of its founding fathers.

Afejuku, who is also a columnist with The Guardian, argued that the reason post-colonial Nigeria was still in the woods was its failure to pay attention to the autobiographies of Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello, which he described as the “official records of Nigeria.”

He made the remark while delivering the institution’s 245th inaugural lecture titled: The Autobiography of Nigeria in Benin City, Edo State.

Afejuku noted that The Autobiography of Obafemi Awolowo, Azikiwe’s My Odeyssey and Bello’s My Life, in different degrees, dwelt on the need for Nigerians of all religious creed and political leanings to discern and articulate interconnections between ethnic, religious and linguistic diversities to…