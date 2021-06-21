Last gasp Hernandez snatches Copa draw for Venezuela against Ecuador | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ronald Hernandez scored an injury time equalizer to earn minnows Venezuela a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Ecuador at the Copa America on Sunday.

Ecuador twice took the lead through Ayrton Preciado and Gonzalo Plata either side of a powerful headed goal from Venezuela’s Edson Castillo.

It was a remarkable achievement for a team still missing 12 players due to testing positive for Covid-19 or injury.

“I have no words to describe my admiration for these lads,” said Venezuela’s coach Jose Peseiro.

“The way they played for the first time in the professional team, they’re here showing an ability to sacrifice, to fight, to defend the Burgundy (jersey), which excites me.”

The point left Ecuador bottom of the five…