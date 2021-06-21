Married England Star Michael Owen Begged Reality TV Star For Nude Pictures





Married England soccer hero Michael Owen told a reality star to send him 20 topless pictures – ­saying he would “judge” them. The former striker, 41, sent hundreds of texts to former Big Brother housemate Rebecca Jane, 36, including a string of explicit comments. Owen, a former Liverpool, Man United, Real Madrid, and Newcastle striker, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper