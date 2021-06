Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett have welcomed twin boys, named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt. The Olympic champion, 34, announced the news on Instagram on Father’s Day, with a lightning bolt emoji next to each of his children’s names. The post did not say exactly when the twin were born. View […]

