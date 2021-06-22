Actress Eucharia Anunobi Says Her Father Refused To Send Her To School Because Of Her Gender





Eucharia Anunobi recounted how her father refused to send her to school because she was a girl child. The veteran actress turned preacher, who recently bagged a PhD in Christian Education and Ministerial Arts, took to her Instagram page. Narrating her ordeal, Anunobi said she is “still in awe of God”. “He changes destinies in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper