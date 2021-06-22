Buhari approves N18bn for take-off of 4 new specialised varsities | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a take-off grant of N18 billion for the establishment of new universities of technology and health sciences.

The new universities of technology will be located in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom states, while the universities of health sciences will be established in Azare, Bauchi State and Ila Orangun, Osun State.

Announcing the establishment of the new institutions in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the objective is to stimulate rapid technological transformation of the country.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sunny Echono, noted that the approval was also in fulfilment of President Buhari’s promise to establish a National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Abuja with six satellite universities of technology, one in each of the six geo-political zones of the country.

The minister said the new universities…