NYSC members offer free medical treatment to 2 million rural dwellers





No fewer than two million rural dwellers have accessed free medical treatment offered by members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across the country. NYSC Director-General Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this on Monday at the flag-off of the 2021 nationwide Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) programme in Abuja. He noted that the NYSC-HIRD […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper