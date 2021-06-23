Grealish starts for England against Czech Republic at Euro 2020 | The Guardian Nigeria News

England manager Gareth Southgate brought in Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka in a rejigged attack for their final group match against the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is also back in the side after recovering from injury as one of four changes in total, with Kyle Walker returning at right-back.

Both teams have already qualified for the last 16 but the result at Wembley will determine who finishes top of Group D.

There was a clamour for Southgate to make attacking changes after a flat performance in last week’s 0-0 draw against Scotland and he will hope the introduction of Grealish and Saka will inject some creativity.

Captain Harry Kane leads the line despite heavy criticism over his lacklustre performances so far…