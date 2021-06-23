Insults fly in rainbow row ahead of Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 clash | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 4, 2019 UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin walks past a sign with the UEFA logo after attending a press conference following a meeting of the executive committee at the UEFA headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland. – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on June 23, 2021 said the footballing body could not give in to “populist” requests from politicians, as he defended the decision not to allow Munich’s Allianz Arena to be lit up in rainbow colours. “UEFA cannot be used as a tool by politicians,” Ceferin told Germany’s Die Welt newspaper after Munich’s mayor had made the rainbow request in protest at Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ law. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
EU leaders and Hungary traded barbs over Budapest’s anti-LGBTQ law on Wednesday, as German fans faced off against flag-toting Hungarians following UEFA’s refusal to light Munich’s Euro 2020 stadium in rainbow colours.
With Germany due to play Hungary in a key match on…
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish.AcceptRejectRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.