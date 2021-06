A Zambian news presenter lost his cool and went on a rant demanding his unpaid salary during a live news broadcast on Saturday night. Kabinda Kalimina, who was the news anchor for Zambian KBN TV, first gave a roundup of the top stories, then he went off script and demanded his salary as well as […]

The post News Reporter Demands For His Salary During Live Broadcast appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper