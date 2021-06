In our Thursday, June 17 edition of The Guardian, we published an article in the Vlisco matter between Actis and Made in Africa (MIA). We have realised the article did not fully represent the position of affairs in that matter. We sincerely apologise for the contextual misrepresentation and affirm that there was no malice intended. […]

