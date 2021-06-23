Rachel Zegler To Star As Snow White In Disney’s Live Action Film — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Colombian-American actress Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in Disney’s latest live-action adaptation, the company said Tuesday.

Zegler, 20, is currently largely unknown to audiences but will soon star as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s much-delayed remake of “West Side Story,” out in December, having seen off 30,000 rivals in an arduous open audition process.

The casting of a Latino actress for a Disney princess role traditionally portrayed by white actresses follows Disney’s 2019 announcement that R&B singer Halle Bailey, who is Black, will play Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.”

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” said Marc Webb, director of the Snow White adaptation, in a statement.

“Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

Zegler, of New Jersey, wrote on Instagram “well… hello to a dream come…