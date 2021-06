Nigerian music star Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike alias Phyno is celebrated for having had a successful music career since he started in 2003 as a producer. To date he has become one of the biggest music star in Africa with the biggest desire to keep shining. With multiple awards to his name, the Penthouze Music Boss, […]

The post Top 5 Song Collaborations From Phyno appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper