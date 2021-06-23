Twitter’s operation illegal despite ECOWAS court ruling, FG insists | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Threatens to suspend Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, others

• Malami, Fashola, Mohammed lead FG’s delegation to engage Twitter

• Over N44b lost as digital, brand marketers decry continued suspension

• ECOWAS Court stops FG from prosecuting citizens for using app

• Respect court ruling on Twitter, HURIWA tells Buhari

• Buhari’s Rep: Social media not food, let’s go back to old ways of life

Eighteen days after the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, was suspended in Nigeria, the Federal Government insists operation of Twitter in the country’s social media space “is not legally permissible.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this yesterday when he appeared before a…