Advancing Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine access — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; and Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Monday, said that the continent will rise again to take a lead role in vaccine development, production and distribution in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

They pledged their support for a homegrown solution to address vaccine access to totally defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and protect people from infectious diseases.

They made the declaration at Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), Edo State, during the launch of the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) Independent Task Team on the Development of Vaccines and Equitable, Universal Access to essential Vaccines and Vaccinations in Africa.